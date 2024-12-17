I have a combination of retro dinnersets for style reasons, and cheaper sets for microwave use.

The retro ones end up in the microwave and dishwasher sooner or later and get slowly destroyed. I have to give those up. The weird thing with the microwave proof set - the plates and bowls sometimes get hotter than the thing I'm trying to heat. I'm guessing it was relatively cheap to produce and the materials and firing are not exactly suited to the purpose. I'm keen to avoid this kind of set second time around.

Googling around just now I'm most comfortable going with brand name clear or clear coloured tempered glass. A second choice might be white glass. I'm not finding a lot in those categories in NZ. Any suggestions?