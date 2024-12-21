

I’m a bit late posting a response, but in case anyone needs this in the future: yes and no, the answer is “sort of”.



They are both waterbourne stains, which basically means that they have oils and stains “floating” in water (it’s called emulsion). So when you apply them to your fence, both work the same way in a sense that first the water dries off, then oils will continue going a little bit deeper into the timber, whilst stains remain “stuck” on the surface (stain polymers are quite “chunky” molecules that don’t fit into timber, whereas oils are smaller and can go a bit deeper).



But! The big difference is that Aquamax uses linseed oil, whereas Woodsman is oil-modified acrylic.



Problem with linseed oil is, it’s high in organic content, which will provide ferticle ground for mould and fungus to establish themselves on your fence. To counteract this, paint companies put fungicides in their products, but the effect wears off after a while. Stained black, you probably won’t see much evidence of this on your fence because mould is also black, but with transparent products it becomes visible within a couple of months that there is a dark grey discoloration happening on timber when linseed oil is used - mould.



Woodsman also has fungicides added in, but at least their oil itself is not suitable “feed” for mould and fungus.



So that’s the big difference - one uses linseed oil (vegetable oil) as a driver, the other uses a petrochemical. But both are waterbourne, meaning oils are suspended in water when you apply them.



