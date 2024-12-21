Four years ago I painted my fence with the Resene Waterborne Woodsman with the Pitch Black colour.
I need to paint additional fencing now which has been built and I can see that Mitre 10 has a black wood stain which to me looks similar, but significantly cheaper (I need 4 litres).
But as my knowledge of wood stain is quite small, I thought I would ask in here.
https://www.mitre10.co.nz/shop/aquamax-water-based-linseed-oil-timber-stain-4l-black-coal/p/189051
https://shop.resene.co.nz/resene-waterborne-woodsman