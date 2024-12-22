Asking for a friend, needed as replacements for some Christmas bling, see the second photo:
The problem is that whilst some $2 store and others have small packs of replacement bulbs, for around $5 places like Pak N Save have a string of 50 lights.
Look like miniature capless. Can you straighten the lead out and pull the bulb out of the white holder?
Will try when I get there, ATM all I've got is an emailed photo. Apparently they're Ikea Kläkkänblängän or something, but sourcing those locally just brought up meatballs.
Got some further measurements, the whole thing is powered by a 24VDC power supply, there are several chains of around a dozen bulbs each, 70mA on each chain, so I'm guessing 2V 70mA grain-of-wheat bulbs. The white/clear plastic bit to the left of the bulb is a friction-fit holder so you can pull the bulbs out of that and replace them, it'll just be a case of sourcing the right bulbs.