We are about to repaint the house and I want to paint a couple of items that were added after we last painted to make them blend in more. I would like to know how to prep them for painting, I assume there are products out there specifically for this.
Items to paint are:
- Heat pump ducting (some sort of plastic)
- Outdoor electrical outlet (plastic)
- Power meter box (metal)
I assume I should 100 grit sand them first (? or is this not necessary), but what products should we use to prep them ready to take the paint?