How to prep heat pump ducting, electrical outlet, and meter box for painting
duckDecoy

#318245 30-Dec-2024 10:19
We are about to repaint the house and I want to paint a couple of items that were added after we last painted to make them blend in more.   I would like to know how to prep them for painting, I assume there are products out there specifically for this.

 

Items to paint are:

 

  • Heat pump ducting (some sort of plastic)
  • Outdoor electrical outlet (plastic)
  • Power meter box (metal)

I assume I should 100 grit sand them first (? or is this not necessary), but what products should we use to prep them ready to take the paint?

 

 

timmmay
  #3326137 30-Dec-2024 10:29
I use Dulux plastic spray primer Duramax to prime my heat pump conduit, then I painted it with regular house paint. The paint has stuck for more than a year.

 

I don't know if I'd paint the switch. Technically I guess it would work the same, but probably worth asking an electrician or see what others here think.

 
 
 
 

Goosey
  #3326179 30-Dec-2024 12:55
Leave the switch, just do the conduit.

 

painting the switch will cause you issues with it looking bad and also potentially suffer from paint leakage, not to mention if sand grits in the mech if you do sand it.

 

I’ve never seen anyone paint switches and end up with a good look. 
if it bugs you, maybe change the switch to black?

 

 

