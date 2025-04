hi - I've used them.

Their "best" price was in line with the other best prices I got from other quotes and their proposed contractor also had good reviews.

I went with them as they offered a "free independent inspection" once the work was done. As I'm not a roofer I don't know what to look for in a finished job, so I wanted this as a quality check - just in case. The previous roof I had had replaced, the roofer has sub-contracted out the work and they had skipped roof paper in the far corners, which I didn't notice for a while and was a huge hassle to get them to come back and remedy (including the roofer swearing at me on the phone for being so unreasonable as I should have noticed sooner lol - a little bit funny but I'd prefer to find entertainment elsewhere). So, an independent quality check sounded good. I don't know if the inspector actually went and checked everything, but if it turns out the roof was done improperly I expect RoofBuddy would help get it fixed -