We 'inherited' a Fujitsu heat pump 5.5 years ago and it wasn't by any means new then. Yesterday it was really hot in Porirua (yes we were surprised as well!) so I switched it to cool mode. But the outside unit was loudly tick ticking so I turned it off. I got the top off and the fan was certainly hitting the ring around it when I moved the fan by hand.

Long and short, a vertical support bar that held the fan motor was rusted through at the bottom end, so the motor was moving. The motor's shaft was rusted as well.

Perhaps a warning to check that outside unit, but, of course, all geekzoners would already have been doing this.

Raises an interesting question as to how one could stop this rusting and still keep air intake slots open. Rub grease over all steel bits every so often?

So, a new pump for us. Harvey Norman have Panasonic ones. I was looking at the 6KW RZ50AKR. Anyone had Panasonics or reports on them?

TIA.