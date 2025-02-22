I plan to buy Reolink camera's with a NVR & a new modem. I doubt I will be able to jam all of this into my current cabinet.

I am planning to get an electrician out for unrelated things but they could help with a new network cabinet set-up while they are here. I also plan to get my garage repainted.

I also plan to get a joinery business to install cupboards/shelving/new sink in the washer/drier area & considered storing the modem & NVR here but read the NVR in particular can run pretty hot so having it in this area might not be suitable?

Going forward would it be best if I decommissioned the current network cabinet & installed (near the ceiling) something that has more depth like this https://dynamix.co.nz/RSFDS12 ?

I also plan to install an ethernet cable from my modem to my computer room so I can access the NVR footage from there.

Thanks!