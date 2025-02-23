I'd like to be able to turn my hot water cylinder on / off using home assistant, based on available solar capacity once we get a solar system installed. I don't need power metering on that circuit, but I'd quite like to monitor power usage for a few other circuits such as the ducted heat pump and have the data imported into Home Assistant.
Are there any good quality, NZ certified devices I could have my electrician install can install in our modern meter box that will let me monitor and / or control individual circuits? I guess the Shelly Pro1 relay can control, and the Pro1PM can monitor and switch? Are these good options for Home Assistant integration, or is there something better? How's the reliability? Having the relay fail and not having hot water for a week until we can get an electrician out would be extremely unpopular with my family.