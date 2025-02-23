timmmay: Ge0rge: For hot water, buy a Paladin from @Terciops and don't look back. Nothing you cobble together with contactors and HA will ever come close to the efficiency that the Paladin achieves. We haven't paid for hot water since installing it. Note it doesn't natively interact with HA, but that can easily be overcome by purchasing the remote monitor to go with it, then attaching an ESP32 to it. Be happy to show you what I've done if you go down that route. For switching / monitoring other circuits, I use Shelly devices. An EM3Pro does nearly all the monitoring I need, and I use PM1s for individual devices. Our installer is saying he hasn't used diverters in a while, he had quite a few failures and stopped using them about five years ago he said. He's suggested a solar catch relay, which is basically an on / off system to heat the hot water or not, as opposed to feeding it only the power you want it to have, and costs $600 fitted. He's also said the timer we have already is good enough to start with given it's there already. I figured I could do the same as a solar catch relay for cheaper with a Shelly or similar. Having a proper diverter would be better, but the another installed quoted $1800 for an Eddi. I don't think there's enough ROI to spend that much money on one. Even if the Palidin was $1000 fitted would take a long time to pay for itself compared with an $80 timer that I automate myself. I'd rather not having to muck around myself though. The Palidin isn't explained well on their website either. For example, how does it know the temperatures in the cylinder? Are there sensors or something? Where would they go and how are they fitted?

I can see your point about the cost of a diverter vs a switch, however I'd argue that the ROI would likely be better with a diverter.

With a diverter, the instant you are making enough solar to begin exporting, it is used to heat the HWC. Starts at 1W and works its way up from there each morning. Some days here in winter, we might only make an excess of around 800W, and that all goes in the HWC and slowly brings the temp up.

If you use a switch, you've got the option of on or off. If you wait until a certain amount of export before turning the HWC on, everything before that is wasted to the grid for chump-change - and if you don't make your export limit, then no hot water heating that day. Or you use grid to do it later, and dollars to doughnuts it will cost you more than the pittance you were paid for export. If you make that export limit quite low, then sure you will offset the cost of heating the water, but you'll still be paying to import anything over what your solar system is making.

Paladin likes to know the water temp for a few reasons - one, so it can know when to stop heating the cylinder each day; two, so it can keep an eye on Legionella for you - if you've had a very poor solar week for instances and the cylinder hasn't gone over 55°, Paladin will take it up to that temp for you overnight (when the power tarrif is likely to be lowest) so bugs can't breed; three, so that if you use a heap of hot water at any particular time, Paladin will hold the HWC at a minimum temp that you set (40° or 50° from memory) using as little grid as possible so you don't have cold showers, until either you're exporting enough solar to heat the HWC, or the health top up timer expires and it will again heat it for you.

The temp sensor goes against the cylinder wall, under the insulation. You essentially pop to the thermostat cover, slide the sensor in, wind the mechanical thermostat up to its absolute max, and Paladin takes care of the rest. If your mains is close to your cylinder, then the sensor plugs directly into the Paladin, and a CT clamp goes around your mains. If, like me, your cylinder is in another building from your mains, then there is a remote temp sensor that uses LoRa to communicate with the Paladin. It will also operate without the temp sensor, but you then lose the top up and health top-up functions - Paladin will just become a dumb diverter.

From an ROI perspective, think of your HWC as a battery - you're storing you energy in there to use later. You're not paying anything for the energy that's stored in there, vs exporting for peanuts and buying back later for much more. A switch will work, but will never be as efficient.