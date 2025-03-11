A family member is looking for a solution for monitoring his implement shed and fuel store. It's remote to the houses on the farm with the nearest internet connection around 300m away.

They don't really need to access the feed remotely and are happy to go down to the shed to check recordings. There is power at the shed. In the future they may want to access the NVR remotely in which case they would probably install a point to point kit to get them on their home internet.

My idea would be to use something like this Reolink NVR and camera kit from PBtech and a cheap Monitor. Does anyone know whether the Reolink NVR needs an internet connection for setup and/or ongoing use? I'm assuming it will be fine without an internet connection.

Does this sound workable? I won't be able to support them from Dubai so it needs to be something a good sparky can install. My family member is a farmer but also an industrial electrician. He's not tech savvy but a smart practical guy who can make most stuff work. He's a log way out of town so if it's something he can do himself it'd be a big plus.