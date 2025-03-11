Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Workshop DIYCamera & NVR Kit for a Rural Shed
Handle9

11236 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#318980 11-Mar-2025 05:06
Send private message

A family member is looking for a solution for monitoring his implement shed and fuel store. It's remote to the houses on the farm with the nearest internet connection around 300m away.

 

They don't really need to access the feed remotely and are happy to go down to the shed to check recordings. There is power at the shed. In the future they may want to access the NVR remotely in which case they would probably install a point to point kit to get them on their home internet.

 

My idea would be to use something like this Reolink NVR and camera kit from PBtech and a cheap Monitor. Does anyone know whether the Reolink NVR needs an internet connection for setup and/or ongoing use? I'm assuming it will be fine without an internet connection.

 

Does this sound workable? I won't be able to support them from Dubai so it needs to be something a good sparky can install. My family member is a farmer but also an industrial electrician. He's not tech savvy but a smart practical guy who can make most stuff work. He's a log way out of town so if it's something he can do himself it'd be a big plus.

Create new topic
Mehrts
1052 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3352663 11-Mar-2025 17:48
Send private message

I've had the 4K/8MP version of that kit since mid 2021 and it's been running without a hitch.

You're right, it doesn't need an internet connection, and firmware updates can be done via USB stick offline.

I wouldn't use the cables that come with the kit, they're thin junk. Better to use a branded cable, or run solid cored copper ethernet cable to each camera point, and then use a short flexible patch lead for connecting to each camera.

Point-to-point radios in the future sound like a good plan. 

Another thing to consider is to have the NVR plugged into a small UPS, so that the cameras keep recording in the event of a power outage.

 
 
 
 

Shop now on AliExpress (affiliate link).
MarkM536
307 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3352665 11-Mar-2025 17:56
Send private message

Dahua NVRs and cameras work well and is reliable. Connecting via Point to point works without issues for me too (and I setup a 2nd mirror copy NVR on that link).

 

 

Handle9

11236 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3352685 11-Mar-2025 18:23
Send private message

MarkM536:

 

Dahua NVRs and cameras work well and is reliable. Connecting via Point to point works without issues for me too (and I setup a 2nd mirror copy NVR on that link).

 

 

The config side of building a Dahua system is liable to be a bit much for him. It looks like the Reolink kit works out of the box with pretty minimal config. 



Handle9

11236 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3352686 11-Mar-2025 18:24
Send private message

Mehrts:

 

I've had the 4K/8MP version of that kit since mid 2021 and it's been running without a hitch.

You're right, it doesn't need an internet connection, and firmware updates can be done via USB stick offline.

I wouldn't use the cables that come with the kit, they're thin junk. Better to use a branded cable, or run solid cored copper ethernet cable to each camera point, and then use a short flexible patch lead for connecting to each camera.

Point-to-point radios in the future sound like a good plan. 

Another thing to consider is to have the NVR plugged into a small UPS, so that the cameras keep recording in the event of a power outage.

 

 

Thanks for that, I'd seen that the cables were a bit crap. I'll let them know.

MarkM536
307 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3352920 11-Mar-2025 22:40
Send private message

Handle9:

 

MarkM536:

 

Dahua NVRs and cameras work well and is reliable. Connecting via Point to point works without issues for me too (and I setup a 2nd mirror copy NVR on that link).

 

 

The config side of building a Dahua system is liable to be a bit much for him. It looks like the Reolink kit works out of the box with pretty minimal config. 

 

 

The Dahua NVRs are plug and play if you use Dahua cameras.

 

Same as Reolink NVRs, Hikvision, Uniview, TVT, and plenty more brands.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Bolt Launches in New Zealand
Posted 11-Jun-2025 00:00

Suunto Run Review
Posted 10-Jun-2025 10:44

Freeview Satellite TV Brings HD Viewing to More New Zealanders
Posted 5-Jun-2025 11:50

HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14-inch Review
Posted 3-Jun-2025 14:40

Flip Phones Are Back as HMD Reimagines an Iconic Style
Posted 30-May-2025 17:06

Hundreds of School Students Receive Laptops Through Spark Partnership With Quadrent's Green Lease
Posted 30-May-2025 16:57

AI Report Reveals Trust Is Key to Unlocking Its Potential in Aotearoa
Posted 30-May-2025 16:55

Galaxy Tab S10 FE Series Brings Intelligent Experiences to the Forefront with Premium, Versatile Design
Posted 30-May-2025 16:14

New OPPO Watch X2 Launches in New Zealand
Posted 29-May-2025 16:08

Synology Premiers a New Lineup of Advanced Data Management Solutions
Posted 29-May-2025 16:04

Dyson Launches Its Slimmest Vaccum Cleaner PencilVac
Posted 29-May-2025 15:50

OPPO Reno13 Pro 5G ReviewÂ 
Posted 29-May-2025 15:33

Logitech Introduces New G522 Gaming Headset
Posted 21-May-2025 19:01

LG Announces New Ultragear OLED Range for 2025
Posted 20-May-2025 16:35

Sandisk Raises the Bar With WD_BLACK SN8100 NVME SSD
Posted 20-May-2025 16:29








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright