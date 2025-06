I'm interested in air frying for two reasons - faster than oven in total, less heating of the house compared to the in-wall oven.

It will be used for roasting small quantities of veges, and maybe if it works well then chips from fresh potatoes would be nice.

I see prices from $99 to $899. I'm guessing the $99 item will do 90% of the job. I might get a better one if the cheap one gets good use.

What are the essentials in an air fryer in your experience?