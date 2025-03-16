Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
rhco

#319038 16-Mar-2025 10:19
Long story short: What's the best way to patch this kind of damage to monolithic cladding?

 

I figure we have 3 options:

 

     

  1. Pay someone to sort it, which I'm not totally opposed to - I figure it'd be a relatively quick job? (WAF = low, due to cost)
  2. Cover the penetration with some silicone sealer (WAF = low, due to appearance)
  3. Patch the hole properly, and re-paint it - we do have the original paint (WAF = high)

 

The cladding is some kind of monolithic fiber cement (with cavity - it was a 2014 build).

 

I've been looking for info online, but it seem the Google results are swamped with leaky home articles.

 

I'm reasonably handy, just not sure where to start with this. Any advice is very much welcomed!

 

 

 

neb

neb
  #3354439 16-Mar-2025 19:27
A bit hard to tell with the larger bit of damage, is it just surface damage or a chunk broken out, but for the rest two applications of acrylic filler, the second one dabbed with a finger to get the raised-bumps effect, then paint.



Bung
  #3354454 16-Mar-2025 20:26
neb: A bit hard to tell with the larger bit of damage, is it just surface damage or a chunk broken out,

 

 

 

I think the thin edge of a previous patch lifted. There's probably been a change of heat pump with different ducting through the wall.

eracode
  #3354456 16-Mar-2025 21:00
rhco:

 

3. Patch the hole properly, and re-paint it - we do have the original paint (WAF = high)

 

 

What do you mean by this - what does it entail - as opposed to your Option 1?




scuwp
  #3354475 17-Mar-2025 07:05
A bit of contract filler or similar and paint it.  Don't over-think it.  




eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
  #3354477 17-Mar-2025 07:28
scuwp:

 

A bit of contract filler or similar and paint it.  Don't over-think it.  

 

 

^^ This.




rhco

  #3354820 18-Mar-2025 15:42
Thank you for the advice! Sounds like contact/acrylic filler will be the way to go.

