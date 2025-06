Hi, Yes, Install being done next week by CPS Solar (Christchurch). We are using the Inverter taken out of the SunVolt cabinet with 10 of the JA Solar 450W panels and we also managed to get one of the Panasonic/LinkData 6.35Kw batteries. The Inverter is a GoodWe ES with Wifi etc which has a very good reputation and an excellent app for monitoring. We have used CPS before to install kit we bought ourselves on our previous house, and they are GoodWe Installers, so we're happy to use them again. Once we found out it was a GoodWe inverter in the cabinet and we didn't get the SunVolt battery that fits underneath, it made more sense to remove the Inverter and not use the big SunVolt cabinet as it takes up a lot of space and has a few SZ bits that need removing/taking out of the circuits before use. I'll be selling the cabinet once the install is complete.

There are some of the Panasonic/Linkdata batteries for sale on Trademe along with a complete SunVolt kit inc battery, (with the SZ bits removed) by Terry a Solar Installer in Timaru who was very helpful on here.

If I remember I'll post an update after the install is complete to let you know if there are any issues etc