We have an 8m x 4m = 32sq/m dining lounge area. The dining area is in a type of alcove opening into the lounge area (plan below). The lounge has patio ranch sliders and a half height window which outside, 3m away, is a large very bountiful orange tree. Light is also coming in from the open kitchen area.

The darkest area is the dining area, but the lounge area can also be dark unless it is a bright cloudless day. We always need the light on in the dining area when doing anything at the table. Also on in the lounge area on a cloudy day.

We are looking at getting a solar light tube, one or two, installed/fitted. The ones I have investigated have a diffuser size of 250mm to 500mm. The first installer stated their 350mm diffusers had a light spread of 2.4m radius. Taking this into account, we feel just one 500mm diffuser should be sufficient. Placed approximately on the border of the dining and lounge area, where the red star is in the above plan. Allowing for roof hips, ridges and valleys of course.

In the Tauranga area, there really are only two companies that install. SolarTube and Suntrenz.

First quote - SolarTube



(each tube)

$2400 x 1 350mm diffuser

$2530 x 1 with light fitting 350mm diffuser

Less March only sales discount $100 for one and less $300 for two

2nd quote - Suntrenz



Still awaiting Scope & Quote

Any forum members who have experience with solar/sun tube installations and your opinions overall are greatly appreciated.