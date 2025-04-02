Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Laundry Upgrade. How Can My Stacked Washer/Drier Be Moved?
steve181

#319206 2-Apr-2025 17:05
Hi everyone.

 

 

 

I am currently working with a designer from a joinery business to come up with a final design for my new laundry area. 

 

My washing machine is 68kg & condensing drier 43kg. The drier is attached to the washing machine at the rear by two mounting brackets.

 

As you can see in the sketch the washer/drier would be framed by the wall on the right side, the top cupboard & a vertical panel between them & the new sink.

 

Eventually both appliances will need to be replaced. I believe the manufacturer recommends both be moved separately however this would be near impracticable being surrounded by cabinetry right?

 

There are plenty of images of this set up around so there must be a trick I am not aware of to slide them out from the cabinetry? Are washing machines even designed to be lifted up from their base?

 

I did discover this cool device but not sure if it's commonly used in NZ? https://www.youtube.com/shorts/1EteI-d_0XU

 

Any insight on this issue would be much appreciated. I asked the designer this question & got the impression it wasn't her area of expertise & that of the staff who come out to install the laundry.

 

Thanks!

 

 

 

 

 

 

Eva888
  #3359813 2-Apr-2025 17:26
Don’t make my mistake and have the sink too close to a wall. You need elbow room to adequately use it. Mine is too close and that makes me avoid using it.

 
 
 
 

wellygary
  #3359814 2-Apr-2025 17:26
My biggest concern wouldn't be moving them.. it would be accessing the taps /power points behind in some form of emergency....

 

 

 

I would get your cabinet maker to cut out a chunk of the back right side panel of the under sink cupboard so you can get a little access in behind the machines while they are in place. 

 

 

 

As for moving them, - using a tall hand truck on the front of the whole stack would be the most likely way to get them out, 

 

 

 

 

mdf

mdf
  #3359817 2-Apr-2025 17:36
My situation isn't exactly the same as yours, but I have upside down carpet squares under the rear feet of my washing machine. When I need to get it out, I add more squares under the front feet and it slides fine. It is a bit less rigid than all four feet on something solid (I very ocassionally have to straighten it up), but seems to be an okay compromise.



dfnt
  #3359820 2-Apr-2025 17:39
When a fisher and paykel tech visited, he slid a big piece of plastic sheet under the stacked unit which made it easy to maneuver around

steve181

  #3359822 2-Apr-2025 17:47
Eva888:

 

Don’t make my mistake and have the sink too close to a wall. You need elbow room to adequately use it. Mine is too close and that makes me avoid using it.

 

 

Cheers. The current sink only gets used a handful of times a year so the practicalities are not too much of a concern. If no plumbing was required (for the washing machine) I could almost do away with a laundry sink altogether to be honest.

 

 

 

 

 

wellygary:

 

My biggest concern wouldn't be moving them.. it would be accessing the taps /power points behind in some form of emergency....

 

Absolutely. There are two conditions that would need to be met for me to approve the design; I need access to the power points behind the appliances & the drier cannot have a barrier between it's rear & the ceiling to allow for air to circulate.

 

 

steve181

  #3359826 2-Apr-2025 18:27
dfnt:

 

When a fisher and paykel tech visited, he slid a big piece of plastic sheet under the stacked unit which made it easy to maneuver around

 

 

 

 

A product like this? https://www.amazon.com/Soaoo-Appliance-Plastic-Furniture-Hardwood/dp/B0CP2D33SP?th=1

 

That looks like it would work well. Currently with no cabinetry there is no real issue moving them however once the new laundry is installed something like that would need to be in position ready to go for when the appliances eventually need replacing.

 

 

 

I just found this. If the people installing the cabinetry placed the washer/drier on it that might be the go. It would increase the total height which would reduce the vertical length of the top cupboards but might be worth the sacrifice. https://www.bunnings.co.nz/easyroll-545kg-easy-roller-heavy-duty-appliance-mover_p0249917

HelloThere
  #3359827 2-Apr-2025 18:41
Do they need to be bolted together? My dryer sits on top with just a rubber sheet between them. Have you thought about installing a PowerPoint in the cupboard and have it wired up to a switch above the sink so it's easier to turn it on and off and then the appliances should sit up against the wall.

