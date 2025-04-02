Hi everyone.

I am currently working with a designer from a joinery business to come up with a final design for my new laundry area.

My washing machine is 68kg & condensing drier 43kg. The drier is attached to the washing machine at the rear by two mounting brackets.

As you can see in the sketch the washer/drier would be framed by the wall on the right side, the top cupboard & a vertical panel between them & the new sink.

Eventually both appliances will need to be replaced. I believe the manufacturer recommends both be moved separately however this would be near impracticable being surrounded by cabinetry right?

There are plenty of images of this set up around so there must be a trick I am not aware of to slide them out from the cabinetry? Are washing machines even designed to be lifted up from their base?

I did discover this cool device but not sure if it's commonly used in NZ? https://www.youtube.com/shorts/1EteI-d_0XU

Any insight on this issue would be much appreciated. I asked the designer this question & got the impression it wasn't her area of expertise & that of the staff who come out to install the laundry.

Thanks!