We have numerous 100mm LED downlights in our 10yo house. A few of them flash off for a split second every now and then, totally at random but at an average of about one off-flash every few minutes..

Some of them are on a multi-light circuit and only one flashes - so the cause can't be the switch. I thought maybe there's a loose connection in the wiring around the driver or the light. Have checked and that's not the cause. Now I think the fault probably lies with the driver - or less likely the light fitting itself.

I’m thinking of simply replacing the affected units with these Arlec all-in-one units from Bunnings - they will just slot right in.

Before I do that I would be grateful for comments and advice on this. FWIW I think the driver/light sets were fairly cheap units when installed.