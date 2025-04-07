Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Seeking advice on faulty LED downlights.
eracode

#319260 7-Apr-2025 09:14
We have numerous 100mm LED downlights in our 10yo house. A few of them flash off for a split second every now and then, totally at random but at an average of about one off-flash every few minutes..

 

Some of them are on a multi-light circuit and only one flashes - so the cause can't be the switch. I thought maybe there's a loose connection in the wiring around the driver or the light. Have checked and that's not the cause. Now I think the fault probably lies with the driver - or less likely the light fitting itself.

 

I’m thinking of simply replacing the affected units with these Arlec all-in-one units  from Bunnings - they will just slot right in.

 

Before I do that I would be grateful for comments and advice on this. FWIW I think the driver/light sets were fairly cheap units when installed.




wellygary
8145 posts

  #3361522 7-Apr-2025 09:32
FWIW I think the driver/light sets were fairly cheap units when installed.

 

 

 

I Think you have just answered your own question....

 

 possibly they are overheating and slowing cooking themselves to death... when you do replace them, check if they are covered in insulation, or if you need to look at getting some covers for the top of the LED under the insulation

 

 

 
 
 
 

mentalinc
3134 posts

  #3361546 7-Apr-2025 10:06
I had same issue with similar add.

 

Replaced the transformers with these: Transformer 12V AC/DC 105W – Halcyon

 

And issue went away (not after throwing away a few LEDs with were probably perfectly fine).




