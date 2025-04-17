Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Considering Solar for our new home
#319355 17-Apr-2025 10:08
Keen to get some thoughts on solar for my home. We have a great east/west facing vaulted roof and could fit 38 panels for 17kw. I have been quoted for 10.8kw and 17kw with a Powerwall 3.

 

Pricing = 43k for the 17kw and 36k for the 10.8kw, both with PW3.

 

I am thinking to just go for the full 17kw so that I don't regret it later on. Because it is east west I would be getting the 17kw split fairly even across the day meaning the PW3 with it's inverter should be able to take it. Thinking longer term with EVs and bidirectional charging the 17kw would be quite beneficial. 

 

  #3364963 17-Apr-2025 10:21
Who did you get the quotes from?




  #3364965 17-Apr-2025 10:25
Total Solar in Auckland, got a couple of others that were more expensive and one more coming next week

