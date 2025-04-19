I have had new wool carpet fitted in the Hall. There is a 3 metre distance between the door into the garage and the door into the kitchen.
It gets a lot of use and over the years it will get dirty.
I have purchased a roll of clear plastic matting (for carpet), but it moves as the mat is walked on.
Had a good look at Mitre 10 and Bunnings web sites for double sided tape There is a lot of choice, but some are probably not suitable for what I want i.e. too strong a bond to the carpet.
Anyone, purchased a product, that is doing its job, i.e. stops the plastic mat from moving across the carpet?