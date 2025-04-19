Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Workshop DIYTape (or similar) to stop a plastic carpet runner from moving across a carpet
alisam

823 posts

Ultimate Geek


#319377 19-Apr-2025 10:42
Send private message quote this post

I have had new wool carpet fitted in the Hall. There is a 3 metre distance between the door into the garage and the door into the kitchen.

 

It gets a lot of use and over the years it will get dirty.

 

I have purchased a roll of clear plastic matting (for carpet), but it moves as the mat is walked on.

 

Had a good look at Mitre 10 and Bunnings web sites for double sided tape There is a lot of choice, but some are probably not suitable for what I want i.e. too strong a bond to the carpet.

 

Anyone, purchased a product, that is doing its job, i.e. stops the plastic mat from moving across the carpet?




PC: HP ProBook 470G1 (Windows 10 Pro), Intel NUC7I5BNH (Windows 10 Pro), Dell Inspiron 7591 2n1 (Windows 11 Pro)
Net: Grandstream 1 x GWN7062, 1 x GWN7610, 1 x GWN7665
Storage: Synology DS216play NAS, 2 x 6TB
Media: 3 x Amazon FireTV. Echo, Dot, Spot
TV: 2 x Samsung H6400 55" LED TV, Panasonic TH-P50G10Z 50" Plasma TV
Mobile: Samsung Galaxy A52 5G
Wearable: Gear S3 Frontier

Create new topic
tweake
2206 posts

Uber Geek


  #3365563 19-Apr-2025 11:37
Send private message quote this post

i would be surprised if you can find a tape that sticks well. most good carpet mats have spikes underneath to grip the carpet. 

 

for a hallway, i would put your cover right across and tack it onto the tack strip thats along the edge.  however make sure its loose fitting as the plastic mat will sink when you walk on it and try to pull the tacks out.

 
 
 
 

Free professional, reference and technical white papers (affiliate link).
alisam

823 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3365565 19-Apr-2025 11:42
Send private message quote this post

tweake:

 

i would be surprised if you can find a tape that sticks well. most good carpet mats have spikes underneath to grip the carpet.

 

 

I had forgotten to mention that there are spikes. However, they are useless. I can only assume there are better carpet mats.




PC: HP ProBook 470G1 (Windows 10 Pro), Intel NUC7I5BNH (Windows 10 Pro), Dell Inspiron 7591 2n1 (Windows 11 Pro)
Net: Grandstream 1 x GWN7062, 1 x GWN7610, 1 x GWN7665
Storage: Synology DS216play NAS, 2 x 6TB
Media: 3 x Amazon FireTV. Echo, Dot, Spot
TV: 2 x Samsung H6400 55" LED TV, Panasonic TH-P50G10Z 50" Plasma TV
Mobile: Samsung Galaxy A52 5G
Wearable: Gear S3 Frontier

Batwing
660 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3365567 19-Apr-2025 12:12
Send private message quote this post

Have tried hooks, spikes, tapes and nothing stops our rubber backed mat moving lol

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Samsung 9100 Pro NVMe SSD Review
Posted 11-Apr-2025 13:11

Motorola Announces New Mid-tier Phones moto g05 and g15
Posted 4-Apr-2025 00:00

SoftMaker Releases Free PDF editor FreePDF 2025
Posted 3-Apr-2025 15:26

Moto G85 5G Review
Posted 30-Mar-2025 11:53

Ring Launches New AI-Powered Smart Video Search
Posted 27-Mar-2025 16:30

OPPO RENO13 Series Launches in New Zealand
Posted 27-Mar-2025 05:00

Sony Electronics Announces the WF-C710N Truly Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:37

New Harman Kardon Portable Home Speakers Bring Performance and Looks Together
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:30

Data Insight Launches The Data Academy
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:21

Oclean AirPump A10 Portable Water Flosser Wins iF Design Award 2025
Posted 20-Mar-2025 12:05

OPPO Find X8 Pro Review
Posted 14-Mar-2025 14:59

Samsung Galaxy Ring Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 14-Mar-2025 13:52

2degrees Announces Partnership With AST SpaceMobile and Plans for NZ Launch
Posted 11-Mar-2025 10:05

Samsung Introduces New Galaxy A56 5G, Galaxy A36 5G and Galaxy A26 5G
Posted 9-Mar-2025 12:18

Cricut Unveils the Next Generation of Smart Cutting Machines
Posted 9-Mar-2025 12:06








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright