Occasionally our Daikin Ducted outdoor unit makes a weird squealing / screeching noise for 10 - 30 seconds when it's finishing heating and is about to turn the outdoor unit off. I uploaded a recording here. It was recorded in the wind and then noise reduction applied, so it sounds a bit muted compared with the actual sound - it sounds sharper and louder in person.

Our first ducted system outdoor unit did this. Eventually the supplied replaced the outdoor unit, they said the problem was too difficult to diagnose and fix on-site. I'll email them about it again.

Has anyone else heard an outdoor unit make this sort of noise?