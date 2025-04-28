Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Home Workshop DIY
#319466 28-Apr-2025 11:13
So our Mitsubishi units have these "special" anti-allergy enzyme filters that are about $50 a pair to replace and the recommend replacing them every 2-3 months.

 

Are these really effective and has anyone found a cheaper alternative?

 

We clean our filters around twice a year, but these special blue filters aren't supposed to be washed and can only be replaced.




  #3368233 28-Apr-2025 11:51
throw them out and leave them out.

 

they are more of a gimmick. they are way to small to be of any practical use. my Panasonics have a similar thing.

 

 

