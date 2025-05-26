Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#319718 26-May-2025 10:07
Hi all, any plumbers here??

 

 

 

We have moved house and I have connected the washing machine up with the drain hose in its proper place under the laundry tub. It goes into a piece of flexi hose which lets the water run down to the s-trap then outside.

 

The problem is when the machine starts or stops the waste water flow there is a loud gurgling noise which comes up through the sink, not when the water is actually flowing from the machine, just when the water is about to start flowing and when the water stops flowing. 

 

Their is an air admittance valve on the s-trap, I have taken the cap off and the rubber piece that acts as the valve is not stuck, so i figure its working fine.

 

The noise is actually really loud in reality and can be heard throughout the house so Id like to get it fixed.

 

So far I have checked for blockages, everything looks fine, I have even adjusted the depth of which the waste hose it put down the flexi tube, nothing seems to work.

 

I have a video of the sound here in the below link. Photo is of the pipe work under the sink.

 

I have spoken to my usual plumber over the phone about this, he is at a bit of a loss as to why this is happening.

 

The washing machine waste goes into the back bit of flexi, the front bit of flexi is for the sink overflow preventer.

 

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/nucp580wy2hvcvjwafdak/20250424_052349.mp4?rlkey=7bvditank5q0a1fmdcts5e599&st=rk0owgy5&dl=0

 

 

 




  #3376720 26-May-2025 11:46
If you put a plug in the tub sink, does it still make the noise? 

 

Is there a trap between the sink waste and the two flexi hoses in that photo?

