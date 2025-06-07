Is generating power from the wind practical in suburban New Zealand? Is there anything that's a practical size and price that generates a useful amount of power that's not going to bother neighbors, either one device or a small collection of them? Do councils and laws allow them to be put up?

My assumption is getting permission may be difficult, they're probably expensive, and to produce a useful amount of power they probably need to be quite large. I have seen some interesting and fairly compact designs on the internet over the past year, but I don't know if they're practical / available for residential.

We have solar, but it's not always available, in Wellington there's almost always wind.