timmmay

20454 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#319846 7-Jun-2025 08:50
Send private message quote this post

Is generating power from the wind practical in suburban New Zealand? Is there anything that's a practical size and price that generates a useful amount of power that's not going to bother neighbors, either one device or a small collection of them? Do councils and laws allow them to be put up?

 

My assumption is getting permission may be difficult, they're probably expensive, and to produce a useful amount of power they probably need to be quite large. I have seen some interesting and fairly compact designs on the internet over the past year, but I don't know if they're practical / available for residential.

 

We have solar, but it's not always available, in Wellington there's almost always wind.

Create new topic
rscole86
4962 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3381525 7-Jun-2025 08:59
Send private message quote this post

I can't answer your question, but there has been one at the southern end of the Tawa straights for at least ten years, near the electric sign before the Grenada/Tawa off ramp.

 

Looks like it appeared between April 2008 and October 2009.

 

 

 

https://maps.app.goo.gl/9pEQmP8Q4pp9kT456

 
 
 
 

Trade NZ and US shares and funds with Sharesies (affiliate link).
Stu1
1722 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #3381526 7-Jun-2025 09:10
Send private message quote this post

Be interesting what the cost and generation would be , compared to a battery. Hopefully the government looks at subsidies like the Australia government the battery rebates are incredible there 

timmmay

20454 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3381528 7-Jun-2025 09:18
Send private message quote this post

rscole86:

 

I can't answer your question, but there has been one at the southern end of the Tawa straights for at least ten years, near the electric sign before the Grenada/Tawa off ramp.

 

 

Is that the one that's semi rural? I guess much simpler there due to fewer neighbors.



Bung
6382 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3381531 7-Jun-2025 09:28
Send private message quote this post

"in Wellington there's almost always wind." Almost means you'd still need a battery.

 

I remember someone from Vic Uni had a collection of vertical axis turbines in his front garden on the coast near Seatoun/Worser Bay but I think he died and they probably got cleared away.

timmmay

20454 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3381534 7-Jun-2025 10:08
Send private message quote this post

We use the grid as a battery, given our feed in rate is only 10% less than our power price. But if that changes a battery would be useful.

rscole86
4962 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3381535 7-Jun-2025 10:14
Send private message quote this post

timmmay:

 

rscole86:

 

I can't answer your question, but there has been one at the southern end of the Tawa straights for at least ten years, near the electric sign before the Grenada/Tawa off ramp.

 

 

Is that the one that's semi rural? I guess much simpler there due to fewer neighbors.

 

 

 

 

Pretty sure it's zoned residential, though probably not the same density and no doubt the height of it from the boundary would make a difference between zones and lot sizes. 

bigmacpaddy
71 posts

Master Geek


  #3381539 7-Jun-2025 10:24
Send private message quote this post

I remembered this article from a few years ago. Looked like a bit of work to get up and running and some unhappy neighbours.

 

 

 

https://www.stuff.co.nz/environment/130152399/wind-turbine-divides-neighbours-in-invercargill

 

 



timmmay

20454 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3381540 7-Jun-2025 10:28
Send private message quote this post

Interesting. One of our neighbors is almost deaf and the other is a rental, we'd probably be ok. I wonder if that guy went ahead and how it works. I might try to contact him and ask. 

Create new topic





