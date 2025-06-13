I have a relatively new double gas bottle installation. The automatic changeover valve indicator recently changed from green to red, so I ordered a new bottle. I noticed after this, that the indicator was still red. So I contacted Genesis who said their drivers only switch the bottles and don't touch the regulator switch, but that it should have changed back to green. They then said it could be faulty and I need to contact a gas fitter. However reading Elgas instructions, it says that when they switch a bottle they will reset the indicator, as it states 'We will replace the empty bottle with a full one and reset the indicator.' https://www.elgas.co.nz/elgas-knowledge-hub/residential-lpg/gas-changeover-valve-instructions-more/

Anyone know what the true story is here? This is the first bottle swap I have done. I can't see how it could be faulty because it worked and quite new and it did switch correctly from green to red.

It does shown in their video below that it switches from red to green on the bottle swap and that the lever changes direction, so something must trigger that.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QchZzpm_86M