I've just blown a 20a fuse and only have 5a,10a and 15a fuse wire. I can't get any 20a fuse wire until next week. Can I twist up existing fuse wire as a temp make-do? Like 2 x 10 or 1 x 15 plus 1 x 10 etc?
I'd say your best bet is to use the 15A fuse wire in the meantime and don't stress the circuit.
this is probably the safest thing to do. however, on the balance of having blown a 20A fuse, it might not work for you. have you sorted what caused the overload?
What voltage are we talking?
Thanks guys. I'd already put in a 15a, maybe it'll hold. It blew because of a thumb-fingered accidental short :)
Edit: 240v, Ge0rge.
