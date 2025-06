CrashAndBurn: Aiming for reduction in dry skin from showers. I have been in Japan for a couple of weeks and saw the difference with their filtered shower but they have the commercial grade ones.

How do you know it is showers causing dry skin? Dry skin can be caused by many factors. Have you had your water tested so you know what it is that could be causing dry skin.

As an anecdote, when I was in Auckland I had problems with dry skin on my hands. We were on tank wanter with filtration and UV treatment so our water quality was excellent. When I moved to Dubai my dry skin went away despite the water here being desalinated sea water.

The reduction in dry skin in Japan is just as likely a change in diet and climate as the showers.