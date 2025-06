Hi all,

I noticed some dehumidifier models have a "laundry function", most I have looked at roughly consume ~400w for ~20L and up models and are a fraction of the cost of a heat pump dryer. I was just wondering what everyone's opinion on it.

I looked at getting a dryer, but anything that's not a heatpump dryer seems like an energy hog and decent ones costs around 1.3k upwards for 8kg.