CycleTourer:

I apologise in advance for the low-level nature of this post, I know many posters here have significant knowledge about vehicles. I am however, a "weak and feeble woman" (to quote Queen Elizabeth I) who doesn't have much knowledge (although I have changed many car tyres over the years), so I'd be grateful for some help.
I recently bought a motorhome on a Fiat Ducato base. I'll be travelling long distances in it on my own, so have organised a spare wheel (it didn't come with one) and I want to buy a torque wrench so I can be sure wheel exchanges are being done properly (no matter who does them).
- I'd never heard of torque wrenches a few months ago and I'm having trouble evaluating them online. I see there are some with 1/2" drive and others with 3/4" drive. What is the drive and how can I tell which one is right for my motorhome? If it makes a difference, I believe the wheel bolts (not conventional studs with wheelnuts to hold the wheel on) are 14mm.
- It seems I'm also going to need to buy sockets to go with it, is that correct?
- I know I should buy one whose range has my figure (180Nm) a bit below the top end, makes perfect sense. But what length should I be looking for? (I have in mind to get a length of pipe as an extender, if necessary. I'm not at all sure if I can achieve 180Nm even with an extender, but I figure it won't hurt.)
- And finally, given that I don't want to spend thousands on this thing, but definitely want to be able to trust it, what brands should I be looking at and are there suppliers that would be good to go to (or alternatively, avoid!)? I intend getting it checked during my annual tyre condition check at a tyre shop that I know I can trust, and I know to always reset it to zero after use.
Many TIA 😃