CycleTourer:

double check the specs. 14mm afaik is usually around 150nm.

honestly i think 3/4 drive might be better way to go. basically you want the longest torque wrench you can get. a normal 1/2 drive one might be to short and make it hard for you, 150 or 180nm is going to take a lot of effort. and NO you CANNOT use a cheater bar. torque wrenches must have your hand on the handle in the right place or it throws the torque figure out.

also check you do not have left hand threads on one side of the vehicle. most of the affordable torque wrench only work in one direction. so if you have left hand bolts you will need a two way torque wrench or a left and right hand ones.

i would not get to concerned with accuracy. the cheaper ones are fine and wheel bolts/studs have a quite a bit of redundancy built in. over tight is not a problem, but being under tight is.

i would also recommend anti seize on the bolts/studs. corrosion is the worse thing, as you will tighten up on the rust and end up with a loose bolt/nut. better to be lubed and go a bit tighter than be loose.

also make sure you have a decent jack that will handle rough ground (pays to have blocks as well) and that you can handle the weight of the wheel.

the one thing thats saved me a few times is a decent sized air compressor. if its got a slow leak, you can pump it up and get into the nearest town.