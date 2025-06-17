Our Athena bathroom vanity is about 13 years old, it looks something like this. The basins look new, hinges and drawers work perfectly, but where the veneer ends on the panels a bit of water or steam has gotten in and either the veneer is lifting slightly or there's a bit of swelling in the wood underneath.

We asked Athena if they sold the spare panels, they said it would be cost prohibitive and buying a new vanity was a better option. We like our one just fine, and doing a replacement is a bigger job - plumber disconnects everything, builder takes out the vanity, cleans the silicone off, puts the new vanity on, plumbing is reconnected, silicone is applied, touch ups done where things were damaged with the work done, etc. It's probably going to take longer and cost more, we'd rather see if we can get the current one repaired.

Is it possible to have panels recoated? It's possible the wood underneath has swelled and might need to be sanded. Or is it better to replace the panels? I guess a local cabinet maker would be the place to go.

Has anyone done this? Any experience or advice?