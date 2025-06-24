Lizard1977

I've been gradually re-activating some smart lighting in the rental I've recently moved into. In most cases it's re-using existing smart LED bulbs in ordinary fittings (ES or bayonet fittings) and using zigbee battery powered switches. It's not the most elegant solution but it is rental friendly.

However there are some fixed lights that I'm not sure I can do anything with. I've been ignoring them for now, but if there is a solution I haven't thought of then it would be great to have everything under some kind of smart control.

The lights in question are what I would describe as "dome" lights. They're not recessed units; they're about 35-40cm in diameter, surface mounted onto the ceiling and hardwired (of course). I took one off the ceiling and they seem to be a sealed unit - meaning that if they failed you would have to replace the whole unit, not just a bulb inside the fixture. There are three of these in the lounge, and one in the kitchen, along with a strange pendant-style LED fitting in the dining room. Everything else in the rental is a bulb in a socket.

How would I make these lights smart? Replacing the units themselves is out of the question. Similarly, installing a Shelley relay isn't something I wouldn't be comfortable getting an electrician to do, given it's a rental. I wondered about a "fingerbot" but they seem quite clunky and a bit ugly, and I think it would be awkward to manually override. Is there something else I haven't thought of?