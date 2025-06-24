Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Workshop DIYSmart options for dumb LED lights
Lizard1977

2053 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

#319995 24-Jun-2025 13:10
Send private message quote this post

I've been gradually re-activating some smart lighting in the rental I've recently moved into.  In most cases it's re-using existing smart LED bulbs in ordinary fittings (ES or bayonet fittings) and using zigbee battery powered switches.  It's not the most elegant solution but it is rental friendly.

 

However there are some fixed lights that I'm not sure I can do anything with.  I've been ignoring them for now, but if there is a solution I haven't thought of then it would be great to have everything under some kind of smart control.

 

The lights in question are what I would describe as "dome" lights.  They're not recessed units; they're about 35-40cm in diameter, surface mounted onto the ceiling and hardwired (of course).  I took one off the ceiling and they seem to be a sealed unit - meaning that if they failed you would have to replace the whole unit, not just a bulb inside the fixture.  There are three of these in the lounge, and one in the kitchen, along with a strange pendant-style LED fitting in the dining room.  Everything else in the rental is a bulb in a socket.

 

How would I make these lights smart?  Replacing the units themselves is out of the question.  Similarly, installing a Shelley relay isn't something I wouldn't be comfortable getting an electrician to do, given it's a rental.  I wondered about a "fingerbot" but they seem quite clunky and a bit ugly, and I think it would be awkward to manually override.  Is there something else I haven't thought of?

Create new topic
davidcole
6022 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3386646 24-Jun-2025 14:39
Send private message quote this post

you might be out of luck.   One option, might be to invest in lamps.....and put those on smart plugs.   So while you wouldn't have control of the overhead lights you'd have control over any smart bulbs or lamps.

 

I've added smart plugs to most of our lamps, and there's only some occasions in these rooms we use the overhead lights (manually - like cavemen).

 

Even though I do own my own house, I haven't gone through and shelly-ified all the internal lights.  All the externals yes, but internals - I use lamps as mentioned.




Previously known as psycik

Home Assistant: Gigabyte AMD A8 Brix, Home Assistant with Aeotech ZWave Controller, Raspberry PI, Wemos D1 Mini, Zwave, Shelly Humidity and Temperature sensors
Media:Chromecast v2, ATV4 4k, ATV4, HDHomeRun Dual
Server Host Plex Server 3x3TB, 4x4TB using MergerFS, Samsung 850 evo 512 GB SSD, Proxmox Server with 1xW10, 2xUbuntu 22.04 LTS, Backblaze Backups, usenetprime.com fastmail.com Sharesies Trakt.TV Sharesight 



CokemonZ
1051 posts

Uber Geek


  #3386654 24-Jun-2025 14:51
Send private message quote this post

I have one fingerbot.

 

It's pretty fun. The one I have has a button on it that you push and it manually activates the fingerbot.

 

 

 

Edit: It's a tuya based model. Can't see the exact one, but there are a fair few that look like it on Ali: No Wiring Smart Button Pusher Wireless Smart Fingerbot Switch Fingerbot Button Pusher Remote Control Smart Home Punch Free - AliExpress

fe31nz
1215 posts

Uber Geek


  #3386888 24-Jun-2025 23:24
Send private message quote this post

I have a couple of zigbee fingerbots.  I like them, but they have some significant limitations.  You have to be able to mount them over the switch solidly, otherwise the pusher arm just pushes the fingerbot instead of the switch.  The stiffer the button or switch, the more solid a mount is required.  And because they are battery operated, you need to be able to change the battery, which can mean that you have to be able to unmount them to get the cover off to do that.  So you have a conflict between getting a solid mount and being able to then unmount them, or at least be able to get the cover off while they are in place.  And the batteries do not last as long as you would hope.  The one I use every day to switch my DAC/headphone amp on and off gets used typically for four pushes a day and the battery lasts about 8-9 months I think.  There are now rechargable battery fingerbots, but only WiFi ones.  I would expect those batteries to last worse, because rechargables are generally smaller capacity than non-rechargables and WiFi connections take significantly more power than zigbee connections.  But if you can get a USB-C cable to the fingerbot, you can just recharge them in place, which would be much better.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Fibre for 95% of Kiwis As Chorus Proposal Endorsed as National Priority
Posted 27-Jun-2025 10:06

Stats NZ Partners With Spark to Develop New Data Platform
Posted 27-Jun-2025 10:03

Epson Launches Four New EcoTank Printers
Posted 27-Jun-2025 09:59

Amazfit Introduces Balance 2 Smartwatch and Helio Strap for Smarter Training
Posted 27-Jun-2025 09:50

Amazfit Expands Active 2 Lineup with the New Active 2 Square
Posted 23-Jun-2025 14:49

Logitech G522 Gaming Headset Review
Posted 18-Jun-2025 17:00

MÄori Artists Launch Design Collection with Cricut ahead of Matariki Day
Posted 15-Jun-2025 11:19

LG Launches Upgraded webOS Hub With Advanced AI
Posted 15-Jun-2025 11:13

One NZ Satellite IoT goes live for customers
Posted 15-Jun-2025 11:10

Bolt Launches in New Zealand
Posted 11-Jun-2025 00:00

Suunto Run Review
Posted 10-Jun-2025 10:44

Freeview Satellite TV Brings HD Viewing to More New Zealanders
Posted 5-Jun-2025 11:50

HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14-inch Review
Posted 3-Jun-2025 14:40

Flip Phones Are Back as HMD Reimagines an Iconic Style
Posted 30-May-2025 17:06

Hundreds of School Students Receive Laptops Through Spark Partnership With Quadrent's Green Lease
Posted 30-May-2025 16:57








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright