wellygary: Glass is still glass, Decent thermal lined close fitting curtains should be your first step,( they're also a butt load cheaper than putting in new windows frames)-

The key thing about using curtains for insulation on windows is not being close fitting, it is preventing the reverse chimney effect. Hot air rises and cold air falls. So when hot air from inside the house hits the window and cools, it falls down the window to the floor and that movement pulls in more hot air at the top and you get continuous air circulation cooling the room. So the idea with the curtains is to stop that circulation, so the air on the windows is still and there is no convection rapidly cooling the room. To do that, you use curtains that touch the floor or window sill without gaps and have pelmets at the top where the curtain also touches. Consumer did a whole lot of experiments quite a few years ago to determine how best to use curtains and they found that if you cut off the circulation, then there is little difference between cheap curtains and special themally lined ones. The distance between the window and the curtains did not matter much either,.