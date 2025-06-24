Got two quotes. First company 3 Yes Heat Pumps says space requires Mitsubishi AP50 with wi-fi $2854. 1 year workmanship warranty. Second company Design Air says as per tenancy website calculator it requires 4.9kw heat so Mitsubishi AP42 is enough, $2708 non Wi-Fi, $2807 Wi-Fi. Other option from them is Panasonic CS/CU-Z50AKR 6kw heating with Wi-Fi $2604. Design Air offers 5 years workmanship warranty. Does workmanship warranty matters? 3 YES says it doesn’t as workmanship issues if any happen within first few months. Has anyone dealt with either of these two?
Lounge is 7.3x5.3 =38.69 sqm. I’ve heard Mitsubishi Electric are better than Panasonic so leaning towards that but what size? I understand that for healthy homes compliance I can install what tenancy website calculate says but I also want it to be the right size.