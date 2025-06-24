We have a Panasonic CS-Z21RKR in our kitchen (about 7.2 kW heating from memory). In the bedrooms and dining room we have small Mitsubishi Electric MSZ-GE25VA units and in the sitting room a mid-size MSZ-GE50VA. The Mitsubishi units are all very quiet when in quiet mode, and so are good for a bedroom. But I hate how their remotes work - you have to turn the unit on before you can adjust any of the settings (heat/cool mode, fan speed, ...). With the Panasonic, you can adjust anything at any time except the Powerful mode and another mode I have never used. And the Mitsubishi units are very slow to start heating the room. You have to wait for about 10 minutes before they are putting out a good amount of heat. So you need to plan ahead and get the Mitsubishis turned on in time to use their rooms - at least 25-30 minutes before you want to use the room. The Panasonic has a very large room to heat, but if you select Powerful mode, it will be putting out some heat in less than a minute and as much heat as it is capable of in 2-3 minutes, and will heat the big kitchen much faster than the smaller Mitsubishis heat their rooms. That is so much better that I would recommend the Panasonic for any room where you do not need a super quiet unit. I like the Panasonic. I tolerate the Mitsubishis for their quietness.

When choosing a heat pump, make sure it is using the latest refrigerant. The CS-Z21RKR is using R32 (the latest when we got it), and is significantly more efficient than the older Mitsubishis. From memory, in the Panasonic range, the R32 units were about 4.5x on heating. and the older refrigerant models of the same size which were still on sale were only about 3.5x. The smaller Mitsubishis do about 4.0x, and if we had bought a big one of them for the kitchen at the same time it would have been only about 3.2 I think - smaller heat pumps are more efficient than bigger ones. The newer Mitsubishis of the same small size but with R32 were up to 6x. I am not sure if R32 has now been replaced with something better again.