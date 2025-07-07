Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Hey all, 

 

Just a follow on my post from last year, I thought it would be better to start a new thread rather than continue that as it's a different question/topic.. Apologies if this is in the wrong forum! Mods please feel free to move to another forum if appropriate.

 

Our new build is coming along and unfortunately due to a change in circumstances it looks like we're going to be renting it out for the foreseeable future. I'm a bit gutted as I really wanted to live there - we designed the house to have the things I wanted - ducted heating, solar, smart locks etc.

 

Anyhow - as it's now going to be a rental, keen to hear from tenants/landlords on how their properties have been structured in terms of accounts/settings for smart devices? Appreciate there are privacy issues here and my intention is not to spy on our tenants at all - but just wanting to understand the best approach. e.g. for the smart lock - is having a 'master' account to assign access practical or would tenants not like this? Obviously as a landlord, would need ability to block/remove access for previous tenants and the like - but would this work? Similar question for solar set up as well, tenant would probably want access to change/modify settings to suit their preference, but again, is a 'master' account here practical? There are other smart enable devices/appliances too..

 

Happy to hear any suggestions. Easiest option is not to install/activate the smart stuff.. but keen to avoid that as it's all be priced/specced into the build.

 

TIA

A landlord always has a set of keys for a rental property.  You having the master code and assigning a separate code to them (for auditability) sounds reasonable to me.  Potentially let the tenants know in advance that on move-in day you'll meet them and let them type in their own code so you'll never know it.  Potentially let them add several codes so they can use one day to day and have another available for contractors.  Depending on the capability of the electronic lock, you may be able to give them access to add/remove codes but not touch yours.

 

Next time I install a digital lock, it will likely have Bluetooth as pulling the covers off my last lock to change codes (primarily for visitors and contractors) was a pest.

 

Again with the solar, depending on the gear you may be able to give them read-only rights to be able to view the system performance, or 'read and make minor changes' rights without giving them the keys to the kingdom where they can potentially break stuff.  I have no personal experience with solar.




