Hey all,

Just a follow on my post from last year, I thought it would be better to start a new thread rather than continue that as it's a different question/topic.. Apologies if this is in the wrong forum! Mods please feel free to move to another forum if appropriate.

Our new build is coming along and unfortunately due to a change in circumstances it looks like we're going to be renting it out for the foreseeable future. I'm a bit gutted as I really wanted to live there - we designed the house to have the things I wanted - ducted heating, solar, smart locks etc.

Anyhow - as it's now going to be a rental, keen to hear from tenants/landlords on how their properties have been structured in terms of accounts/settings for smart devices? Appreciate there are privacy issues here and my intention is not to spy on our tenants at all - but just wanting to understand the best approach. e.g. for the smart lock - is having a 'master' account to assign access practical or would tenants not like this? Obviously as a landlord, would need ability to block/remove access for previous tenants and the like - but would this work? Similar question for solar set up as well, tenant would probably want access to change/modify settings to suit their preference, but again, is a 'master' account here practical? There are other smart enable devices/appliances too..

Happy to hear any suggestions. Easiest option is not to install/activate the smart stuff.. but keen to avoid that as it's all be priced/specced into the build.

TIA