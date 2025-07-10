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ForumsHome Workshop DIYRoller Blind End Caps
flo25

4 posts

Wannabe Geek


#320148 10-Jul-2025 20:50
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Help Please!

 

I am trying to source end caps for the bottom rail of some existing roller blinds in our home. Previous owners of the house bought the blinds so we unfortunately don't know the brand and it's not marked on anywhere. The blinds are in great condition and are good quality, but a couple of the end caps have broken or been lost. Without them the bottom rail slides around.

 

Images attached. Have contacted various stores and online blind part sites, but so far this type of end cap seems elusive...

 

Thanks a million in advance, F

 

 

 

 

 

 

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jonherries
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  #3393118 11-Jul-2025 07:47
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You can do an image search in Aliexpress now, I would try that. 

 

Alternatively, if that isnt a broken one, that is a very simple shape which you could recreate in tinkercad etal and get 3d printed.

 

Jon

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