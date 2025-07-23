Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Workshop DIYSolved - pressure washer connection to hose?
Batman

Mad Scientist
29760 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#320249 23-Jul-2025 05:16
Send private message quote this post

i have an electric kinchrome pressure washer to replace an older one - it turns out both washers when i connect the 12mm hose, the connection point just leaks everywhere

 

so i got a 18mm hose thinking it would connect better, but it won't even connect to the pressure washer

 

so i'm stumped

 

what connection do i need so that the hose connection does leak everywhere or sometimes just disconnects with a nice watery explosion?

 

the psi is 1300 constant, 1800 max.

 

i am open to returning the gazillion bits that i bought so i can get a new better set up.

 

thanks

Create new topic
Jase2985
13457 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3396421 23-Jul-2025 10:24
Send private message quote this post

make sure you hose has a 12 mm fitting on it, and maybe try replacing the fitting on the water blaster with the male fitting from the same manufacture as the fitting on your hose.



lxsw20
3552 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3396426 23-Jul-2025 10:31
Send private message quote this post

Are you sure you're connecting it all the way? Some of the hose fittings click twice, especially those with auto shut off. Connect it all up before turning the water on. 

richms
28168 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3396427 23-Jul-2025 10:32
Send private message quote this post

Check you actually have a washer between the adapter and the washer itself. Even if you tighten it up like crazy, if that is missing then it will come out the thread still.




Richard rich.ms



Eva888
2427 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3396490 23-Jul-2025 11:10
Send private message quote this post

richms:

 

Check you actually have a washer between the adapter and the washer itself. Even if you tighten it up like crazy, if that is missing then it will come out the thread still.

 

 

This. Happened to me and luckily a handy cousin came by and viewed me soaked. He knew immediately that the problem was a missing washer and had one in his workshop. 

Batman

Mad Scientist
29760 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3396497 23-Jul-2025 11:18
Send private message quote this post

the leak is between the hose click thing and the pressure washer nipple thing though?

 

that is with the 12mm hose. 19mm hose won't fit at all.

 

maybe i remove the nipple and take it into bunnings and see if there's a specific hose connector that will give a better connection.

Eva888
2427 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3396505 23-Jul-2025 11:32
Send private message quote this post

Call Kincrome in Auckland and get advice relevant to your model. They will have had this same issue many times 0800 895 116

richms
28168 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3396509 23-Jul-2025 11:38
Send private message quote this post

If you have a generic hose end, then try swapping it for a hozelock one - can get from mitre10. They invented the snap on that has become a generic item here so if a clone wont work with their ends, its not a very good clone. I have found that the ones that come on dirt cheap hoses are often not very good at sealing.




Richard rich.ms

 
 
 
 

Cloud spending continues to surge globally, but most organisations haven’t made the changes necessary to maximise the value and cost-efficiency benefits of their cloud investments. Download the whitepaper From Overspend to Advantage now.

mdf

mdf
3512 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3396525 23-Jul-2025 12:08
Send private message quote this post

A photo of what you've currently got might help.

 

Most (all?) pressure washers have a tap thread on the machine that you can attach a tap hose fitting to. Check that the rubber o-ring on this isn't pinched or frayed. 

 

But potentially the easiest solution is as above and buying a decent set of matching hose and tap fittings and trying that. I quite like the Holman ones you can get from Bunnings that have a double o-ring.

tripper1000
1617 posts

Uber Geek


  #3396581 23-Jul-2025 16:08
Send private message quote this post

Oh yeah. It used to be the most nipples and sockets were more or less compatible in NZ. Not so much anymore. You need same brand, same model, same colour fittings. And it isn't just a cheap Chinese import thing. 

 

The icing of the cake for me was when I bought some new name brand stuff (nylex) since I already had that brand, and the new stuff (blue) wasn't even compatible with the old stuff (grey). F#$%#$%^'s.

Batman

Mad Scientist
29760 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3396736 24-Jul-2025 09:24
Send private message quote this post

Thanks, I took the nozzle into bunnings and indeed the cheap and nasty hoses don't connect well but a good hose would fit like a glove 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Air New Zealand Starts AI adoption with OpenAI
Posted 24-Jul-2025 16:00

eero Pro 7 Review
Posted 23-Jul-2025 12:07

BeeStation Plus Review
Posted 21-Jul-2025 14:21

eero Unveils New Wi-Fi 7 Products in New Zealand
Posted 21-Jul-2025 00:01

WiZ Introduces HDMI Sync Box and other Light Devices
Posted 20-Jul-2025 17:32

RedShield Enhances DDoS and Bot Attack Protection
Posted 20-Jul-2025 17:26

Seagate Ships 30TB Drives
Posted 17-Jul-2025 11:24

Oclean AirPump A10 Water Flosser Review
Posted 13-Jul-2025 11:05

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7: Raising the Bar for Smartphones
Posted 10-Jul-2025 02:01

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 Brings New Edge-To-Edge FlexWindow
Posted 10-Jul-2025 02:01

Epson Launches New AM-C550Z WorkForce Enterprise printer
Posted 9-Jul-2025 18:22

Samsung Releases Smart Monitor M9
Posted 9-Jul-2025 17:46

Nearly Half of Older Kiwis Still Write their Passwords on Paper
Posted 9-Jul-2025 08:42

D-Link 4G+ Cat6 Wi-Fi 6 DWR-933M Mobile Hotspot Review
Posted 1-Jul-2025 11:34

Oppo A5 Series Launches With New Levels of Durability
Posted 30-Jun-2025 10:15








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
GoodSync
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright