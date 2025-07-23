i have an electric kinchrome pressure washer to replace an older one - it turns out both washers when i connect the 12mm hose, the connection point just leaks everywhere

so i got a 18mm hose thinking it would connect better, but it won't even connect to the pressure washer

so i'm stumped

what connection do i need so that the hose connection does leak everywhere or sometimes just disconnects with a nice watery explosion?

the psi is 1300 constant, 1800 max.

i am open to returning the gazillion bits that i bought so i can get a new better set up.

thanks