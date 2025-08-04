Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
HRV new ownership (company)
#320358 4-Aug-2025 14:36
Seeing there have been many topics about HRV here in the past, I thought it would be interesting to share this I saw today on LinkedIn:

 

 

xciting news from HRV!

 

We’re proud to share that HRV has officially entered a bold new chapter with ownership now in the hands of our very own franchisees and management team.

 

This locally led management buyout marks a major milestone in our journey, bringing renewed energy, deeper connection to our customers, and a stronger commitment to helping Kiwis create healthier homes.

 

 




  #3399919 4-Aug-2025 15:11
So that means the end of inflated prices (the "HRV tax") and predatory/pressure sales tactics?  




  #3399923 4-Aug-2025 15:18
scuwp:

 

So that means the end of inflated prices (the "HRV tax") and predatory/pressure sales tactics?  

 

 

Nice one. 




