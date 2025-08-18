My previous set of HPM LED downlights have been failing over the last year or so - and so I've purchased new ones to replace them. In order to match with ones installed by the sparky in a new extension, I purchased the same type. These new ones have simple 'push-insert' points on the transformer for single core wires - and they work really well - for a single core wire :-)

But the problem comes from running parallel lines off to the next light. With the previous transformers with nice big screw in terminals - it was relatively easy to twist the strands together and screw in. Now the single core inserts don't appear very friendly to this approach.

Is the only solution to create a junction box with BP connectors - to run parallel lines off to each transformer? Could I have BP connecters by the transformer loose or do they always need to be in a junction box? Is there another compliant technique I am missing?

I guess I really should have just done surface mount sockets for each light and just gone with plug-in leads right? :-)