I have 5 Daikin units in a multi-split system and their built-in temperature sensors are terribly inaccurate, often reading ~25°C when the actual room temperature is 17°C. My Mitsubishi heat pump reads accurately, so I know that it should be possible.

 

I was originally planning to get Faikin controllers to use external Bluetooth sensors, but then discovered the versatile thermostat plugin for Home Assistant: https://github.com/jmcollin78/versatile_thermostat

 

Since all my heat pumps have WiFi, I simply bought 5 external temperature sensors and set up each heat pump as a versatile thermostat device in Home Assistant. Now they maintain room temperature within 0.3°C of the target. Cheaper than getting Faikins for those who have home assistant and WiFi enabled heat pumps already.

That looks like a very powerful component, wasn't aware of it so thanks for sharing.

 

I have a number of automations to handle things like "away mode", "window open" etc, so this might be something that simplifies my automations significantly!

