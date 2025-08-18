I have 5 Daikin units in a multi-split system and their built-in temperature sensors are terribly inaccurate, often reading ~25°C when the actual room temperature is 17°C. My Mitsubishi heat pump reads accurately, so I know that it should be possible.

I was originally planning to get Faikin controllers to use external Bluetooth sensors, but then discovered the versatile thermostat plugin for Home Assistant: https://github.com/jmcollin78/versatile_thermostat

Since all my heat pumps have WiFi, I simply bought 5 external temperature sensors and set up each heat pump as a versatile thermostat device in Home Assistant. Now they maintain room temperature within 0.3°C of the target. Cheaper than getting Faikins for those who have home assistant and WiFi enabled heat pumps already.