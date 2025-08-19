Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Workshop DIYrecommend a shower extractor fan?
Batman

Mad Scientist
29777 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#321467 19-Aug-2025 13:17
Send private message quote this post

so our shower extractor fan is old and dying, it's a big bathroom, what shower extractor fan (Brand) do people recommend?

 

looking for powerful, and longevity (good build)

 

i think a straight inline 3m kit will suffice.

Create new topic
k1w1k1d
1533 posts

Uber Geek


  #3405588 19-Aug-2025 13:27
Send private message quote this post

We fitted a Steam Stopper/Showerdome and now don't have to use the fan.

 

Is the fan installed in the shower or the bathroom?



darkasdes2
431 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3405589 19-Aug-2025 13:29
Send private message quote this post

We have recently installed Mitsubishi shower/bathroom fans and they work really well. 

CYaBro
4591 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3405596 19-Aug-2025 14:39
Send private message quote this post

2nd the recommendation for a shower dome, if one will work with your style of shower.
Unless you have a bath in there as well.

 

A fan isn't really needed at all with one of those fitted.

 

 

 

Otherwise have a look at Mingfans on TradeMe.




Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

LG OLED evo AI G5 4K Smart TV 2025 Review
Posted 18-Aug-2025 16:05

Motorola Announces Partnership with One NZ and New Phone Lineup
Posted 12-Aug-2025 07:00

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 Review
Posted 11-Aug-2025 16:11

Gen Threat Report Reveals Rise in Crypto, Sextortion and Tech Support Scams
Posted 7-Aug-2025 13:09

Logitech G and McLaren Racing Sign New, Expanded Multi-Year Partnership
Posted 7-Aug-2025 13:00

A Third of New Zealanders Fall for Online Scams Says Trend Micro
Posted 7-Aug-2025 12:43

OPPO Releases Its Most Stylish and Compact Smartwatch Yet, the Watch X2 Mini.
Posted 7-Aug-2025 12:37

Epson Launches New High-End EH-LS9000B Home Theatre Laser Projector
Posted 7-Aug-2025 12:34

Air New Zealand Starts AI adoption with OpenAI
Posted 24-Jul-2025 16:00

eero Pro 7 Review
Posted 23-Jul-2025 12:07

BeeStation Plus Review
Posted 21-Jul-2025 14:21

eero Unveils New Wi-Fi 7 Products in New Zealand
Posted 21-Jul-2025 00:01

WiZ Introduces HDMI Sync Box and other Light Devices
Posted 20-Jul-2025 17:32

RedShield Enhances DDoS and Bot Attack Protection
Posted 20-Jul-2025 17:26

Seagate Ships 30TB Drives
Posted 17-Jul-2025 11:24








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
GoodSync
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright