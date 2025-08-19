so our shower extractor fan is old and dying, it's a big bathroom, what shower extractor fan (Brand) do people recommend?
looking for powerful, and longevity (good build)
i think a straight inline 3m kit will suffice.
We fitted a Steam Stopper/Showerdome and now don't have to use the fan.
Is the fan installed in the shower or the bathroom?
We have recently installed Mitsubishi shower/bathroom fans and they work really well.
2nd the recommendation for a shower dome, if one will work with your style of shower.
Unless you have a bath in there as well.
A fan isn't really needed at all with one of those fitted.
Otherwise have a look at Mingfans on TradeMe.
