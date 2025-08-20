Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
MartinGZ

#321477 20-Aug-2025 13:18
20/8/25 Kitchen Things in receivership as losses mount | RNZ News

 

I note that currently their website is still live and seemingly processing orders. Mod, you may want to post a link to this thread in Finance to catch all that are interested.

 

And this is after I paid for a new oven from them yesterday! I'm not sure of the legal situation, but if the receivership was anounced to day, I would have thought they should not have been accepting orders yesterday. As my current oven is pretty dead, not sure I can wait for the receivership issues to be actioned.

 

I've asked my bank to dispute the payment and get a recall, but I'm not hopeful on that at all.

 

So much for supporting a NZ business.

Asteros
  #3405843 20-Aug-2025 13:41
If you paid via Credit Card or Visa/Mastercard Debit Card your chargeback will be accepted and money will be returned to you.



richms
  #3405844 20-Aug-2025 13:43
The people operating the website and taking orders yesterday would probably not have known. These things are actioned quickly without warning to stop the mysterious "misplacement" of things that the receiver will want to sell to settle debts.

 

Do the chargeback if you used a card, if it was a bank transfer then you are most likely just another unsecured creditor.




MartinGZ

  #3405849 20-Aug-2025 14:33
@richms Yeah, unfortunately it was bank transfer. Busy trying all the options, but like you say, just another unsecured creditor.



Asteros
  #3405856 20-Aug-2025 14:46
That's terrible for you. I hope you'll get your oven from the receivers. Was there a fee to pay by credit card when you bought it?

