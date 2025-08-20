20/8/25 Kitchen Things in receivership as losses mount | RNZ News

I note that currently their website is still live and seemingly processing orders. Mod, you may want to post a link to this thread in Finance to catch all that are interested.

And this is after I paid for a new oven from them yesterday! I'm not sure of the legal situation, but if the receivership was anounced to day, I would have thought they should not have been accepting orders yesterday. As my current oven is pretty dead, not sure I can wait for the receivership issues to be actioned.

I've asked my bank to dispute the payment and get a recall, but I'm not hopeful on that at all.

So much for supporting a NZ business.