jonherries

Have a roller door and have seen online 2-4mm insulation plus a few youtube videos of installs so figure it is possible.

My google-fu fails me when I am looking in NZ for a supplier of this. It appears to be a foam sandwich type of product with adhesive holding it to the door.

Example:

https://www.insulationgaragedoor.com.au/roller-door-insulation-melbourne-vic/





When I have a look around at similar style products, labelled for other uses this comes up:

https://www.bunnings.co.nz/qep-2mm-11m2-laminate-floating-floor-underlay-silver_p6650148

It seems like this might do the job?