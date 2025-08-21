jonherries

Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Have a roller door and have seen online 2-4mm insulation plus a few youtube videos of installs so figure it is possible.

 

My google-fu fails me when I am looking in NZ for a supplier of this. It appears to be a foam sandwich type of product with adhesive holding it to the door.

 

Example:

 

https://www.insulationgaragedoor.com.au/roller-door-insulation-melbourne-vic/

 

When I have a look around at similar style products, labelled for other uses this comes up:

 

https://www.bunnings.co.nz/qep-2mm-11m2-laminate-floating-floor-underlay-silver_p6650148

 

It seems like this might do the job?

I know nothing about this specific issue but my first query would be: what level of insulation can a 2-4mm layer provide?

 

A roller door would seem to be quite unsuited to retrofitting a meaningful - i.e. thick enough - insulation product.

 

As you intimated, the product from Bunnings is not an insulation product.

 

What are you trying to achieve? 




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

