Hi all,

I have an old Argon bottle labelled Supagas, expired. What are the options to get that refilled? I got a price for re-testing but when I got there they said that one of the numbers (serial number?) was removed and cannot be read. One would think this is the purpose of re-testing, if everything is Ok they could issue a new serial number and put it back in circulation? But apparently they said they really need the serial number?? It was TankTest in Manukau. Are there other places I could try to get advice on available options, even outside Auckland?

Many thanks.