Daikin Cora high wall heat pump - occasional very annoying ticking / clicking noise when operating
timmmay

#321568 29-Aug-2025 16:39
I have a small Daikin Cora FTXM25U high wall heat pump in my office. It's a few years old, and the whole time I've had it the indoor unit occasionally makes an incredibly annoying ticking / clicking type noise. Some days it doesn't do it at all, some days it does it for half an hour. The noise sounds like it's coming from about 5cm from the left hand side, centered vertically and horizontally, behind the metal heat exchanger. As the fan speeds up and slows down the ticking noise gets faster and slower, and if it's making the noise when it finishes the heating cycle I can hear it getting slower and slower until the motor stops. It's a little like a piece of plastic on a bicycle forks hitting the wheel spokes.

 

Pushing up on the bottom of the plastic housing on the left hand side stops the noise while I hold it, but it comes back either immediately after it drops back down or a minute later. Nothing else seems to reduce the noise. I don't have the swing functions enabled, they make no different anyway - I checked.

 

I've had the installer, an electrician, out three times to try to fix it. The first time they loosened some screws where it attaches to the wall which reduced it a bit. The second time they couldn't reproduce and did nothing. The third time they couldn't reproduce, they took the plastic case off but they put a few packers between the unit and the wall, and it seems to be a little worse since then. It's annoying enough that I sometimes end up turning the whole thing off and getting cold. They've apparently talked to Daikin about it and they didn't have any suggestions.

 

The noise most often happens later when the unit is almost up to heat and isn't working that hard. If often happens if I go back into the office and turn the heating on later afternoon or in the evening.

 

I've uploaded a recording to SoundCloud here.

 

Any suggestions? I don't see a lot of point getting the electrician back without a few ideas or suggestions how to reproduce it. The electrician firm who installed it does lots of things including HVAC but that means they're less experienced with this than someone who does it all day every day.

 

 

Jase2985
  #3408636 29-Aug-2025 16:50
cant listen to it without "Sign in or create an account"



kiwifidget
  #3408638 29-Aug-2025 17:04
My heat pump also makes an annoying ticking sound.

 

I fixed it by turning off the left-right up-down swing motion.




timmmay

  #3408640 29-Aug-2025 17:06
Jase2985:

 

cant listen to it without "Sign in or create an account"

 

 

Sorry, not much I can do about that. 



timmmay

  #3408641 29-Aug-2025 17:07
kiwifidget:

 

My heat pump also makes an annoying ticking sound.

 

I fixed it by turning off the left-right up-down swing motion.

 

 

That makes no different on this one unfortunately.

Jase2985
  #3408650 29-Aug-2025 17:50
timmmay:

 

Jase2985:

 

cant listen to it without "Sign in or create an account"

 

 

Sorry, not much I can do about that. 

 

 

well there is, but you wont.

timmmay

  #3408653 29-Aug-2025 18:09
Jase2985:

 

timmmay:

 

Sorry, not much I can do about that. 

 

 

well there is, but you wont.

 

 

I'm not sure what you mean. I set the sound to public, not sure why it wants anyone to log in. If you can be more clear about what you mean I can give it a go.  I'll check the permissions on it later.

 

Not sure where else I could upload the sound but also happy to try that.

 

I can play the sound in a private browser window without logging in. Can anyone else?

