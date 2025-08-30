Howdy folks

Looking at replacing our switches as they're an older style and seen these cool PDL ones:

https://www.pdl.co.nz/products/switches-sockets/pdl-iconic/dolly-rocker-switch-fan-pdl381afan?itemno=PDL381AFAN-VW

They have a quite a few icons that would work but I'm wondering if anyone knows of any other brands that are compatible with our systems here (plates, switches etc.).. for example, our bathroom has extractor fan, main lights, mirror (heated and lit) as well as under vanity lighting... having somehing that would work for the mirror and under vanity lighting would be fab.. I can approximate the PDL ones for the fan and main light but there do not appear to be any for the mirror or vanity.

Anyone seen anything?

thanks!