Last year I found a pretty solid dining table that was free to a good home. It had some marks and scuffs on the surface but it was in pretty good shape otherwise. I figured it would be a reasonably straightforward exercise to sand it back and then re-varnish it to make it look nice again.

But taking a closer look (see photos below) I wonder if the top is MDF? Hopefully you can tell from the photos. To my untrained eye it looks like MDF with a thin veneer on the top. If that is the case, would it be a bad idea to do what I'm planning to do? Will sanding it just ruin the surface completely?