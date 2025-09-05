Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#322627 5-Sep-2025 14:07
Last year I found a pretty solid dining table that was free to a good home.  It had some marks and scuffs on the surface but it was in pretty good shape otherwise.  I figured it would be a reasonably straightforward exercise to sand it back and then re-varnish it to make it look nice again.

 

But taking a closer look (see photos below) I wonder if the top is MDF?  Hopefully you can tell from the photos.  To my untrained eye it looks like MDF with a thin veneer on the top.  If that is the case, would it be a bad idea to do what I'm planning to do?  Will sanding it just ruin the surface completely?

 

   

 

 

  #3411627 5-Sep-2025 14:38
Hard to tell from the photos but in the second photo it does look like MDF and veneer.

 

If that’s the case it won’t withstand any aggressive sanding. You could use fine sandpaper  - say 240 grit or higher - sanding gently with the grain by hand and using large-area sanding block. This should reduce any chance of going through the veneer. Maybe use steel wool rather than sandpaper - again rubbing parallel to the grain.

 

Then re-finish with a water-based polyurethane applied with a roller. However it’s possible that if you haven’t got all of the original finish off, the new finish could be patchy.




