duckDecoy:

The base of our basketball hoop is a big plastic shell that gets filled with water to keep the hoop from tipping over. Looks something like this.

It has developed some damage to the water shell and now it leaks, and without the additional weight it keeps toppling over.

What product should we use to fix it? I have seen online that hot glue isn't great on the bottom because the movement that happens when it is being pulled out or put away means it cracks.

Could this marine flexible adhesive sealant be a suitable product?