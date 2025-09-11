Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Workshop DIYWhat should I use to plug a hole/crack in the base water container of a basketball hoop
duckDecoy

909 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 413

Subscriber

#322677 11-Sep-2025 13:20
Send private message quote this post

The base of our basketball hoop is a big plastic shell that gets filled with water to keep the hoop from tipping over.  Looks something like this.

 

It has developed some damage to the water shell and now it leaks, and without the additional weight it keeps toppling over.

 

What product should we use to fix it?  I have seen online that hot glue isn't great on the bottom because the movement that happens when it is being pulled out or put away means it cracks.

 

Could this marine flexible adhesive sealant be a suitable product?

Create new topic
wellygary
8388 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 4736


  #3413765 11-Sep-2025 13:38
Send private message quote this post

What is the damage, are we talking cracks? holes from being dragged around? or seam splits....?

 

A photo of where its leaking would be helpful to determine the best solution, 

 

Flexible silicon will fill a gap, but like hot glue, its not very durable if its being rubbed or dragged, 

 

My first go to would be some sort of epoxy.... but it would depend on the damage type



mentalinc
3272 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 954

Trusted

  #3413766 11-Sep-2025 13:42
Send private message quote this post

fill with sand instead of water?




CPU: AMD 5900x | RAM: GSKILL Trident Z Neo RGB F4-3600C16D-32GTZNC-32-GB | MB:  Asus X570-E | GFX: EVGA FTW3 Ultra RTX 3080Ti| Monitor: LG 27GL850-B 2560x1440

 

Quic: https://account.quic.nz/refer/473833 R473833EQKIBX 

duckDecoy

909 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 413

Subscriber

  #3413767 11-Sep-2025 13:44
Send private message quote this post

mentalinc:

 

fill with sand instead of water?

 

 

Unfortunately it has to be mobile as it is dragged out onto the middle of a shared driveway for use.



duckDecoy

909 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 413

Subscriber

  #3413772 11-Sep-2025 13:56
Send private message quote this post

wellygary:

 

What is the damage, are we talking cracks? holes from being dragged around? or seam splits....?

 

A photo of where its leaking would be helpful to determine the best solution, 

 

Flexible silicon will fill a gap, but like hot glue, its not very durable if its being rubbed or dragged, 

 

My first go to would be some sort of epoxy.... but it would depend on the damage type

 

 

I'll get a photo when I can, its a 2 person job to tip it on its side without damaging it.

wellygary
8388 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 4736


  #3413780 11-Sep-2025 14:16
Send private message quote this post

duckDecoy:

 

wellygary:

 

What is the damage, are we talking cracks? holes from being dragged around? or seam splits....?

 

A photo of where its leaking would be helpful to determine the best solution, 

 

Flexible silicon will fill a gap, but like hot glue, its not very durable if its being rubbed or dragged, 

 

My first go to would be some sort of epoxy.... but it would depend on the damage type

 

 

I'll get a photo when I can, its a 2 person job to tip it on its side without damaging it.

 

 

I can imagine,

 

We've got something similar holding up a cantilevered shade umbrella, it's hard enough to move with the shaft and umbrella removed , I imagine the BB post and hoop are permanently bolted on some how..

Kickinbac
442 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 88


  #3413786 11-Sep-2025 14:26
Send private message quote this post

Maybe try a plastic welder? Its commonly done fixing plastic car bumpers. 

eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
8955 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 5771

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3413789 11-Sep-2025 14:36
Send private message quote this post

duckDecoy:

 

mentalinc:

 

fill with sand instead of water?

 

 

Unfortunately it has to be mobile as it is dragged out onto the middle of a shared driveway for use.

 

 

Sand is roughly 1.5x the density of water - a bit more if wet. If you 2/3 filled it with sand, it would be no heavier than filled with water and should have the same stability and mobility. Stability might be enhanced because it would have a lower centre of gravity.




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

 
 
 
 

Shop now on Samsung phones, tablets, TVs and more (affiliate link).
wellygary
8388 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 4736


  #3413791 11-Sep-2025 14:43
Send private message quote this post

eracode:

 

Sand is roughly 1.5x the weight of the same volume of water - a bit more if wet. If you 2/3 filled it with sand, it would be no heavier than filled with water and should have the same stability and mobility.

 

 

You drag it empty, they won't move when full, 

 

The thing with water is that is drains easy so you can put it away "quickly" , sand won't

eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
8955 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 5771

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3413793 11-Sep-2025 14:44
Send private message quote this post

wellygary:

 

eracode:

 

Sand is roughly 1.5x the weight of the same volume of water - a bit more if wet. If you 2/3 filled it with sand, it would be no heavier than filled with water and should have the same stability and mobility.

 

 

You drag it empty, they won't move when full, 

 

The thing with water is that is drains easy so you can put it away "quickly" , sand won't

 

 

Sorry - now understand. OP was talking about mobility when empty and stupidly I didn’t think of that. Of course it’s the very reason why water is used.




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

Create new topic








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright
 