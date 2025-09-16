Hey all,



So, as part of my plans for a new roof for my cabin (one of these Log Cabin Garden House Iris 3.6m x 2.7m - Cabins & Studios - Sheds & Carports at Trade Tested ) I am going to add a new roof. This will be laid on top of the existing roof, which is just 20mm timber and felt, so no insulation and crap found sound. Oh, and it leaks (another story for another day).



At the same time I have been speaking with Pro Clima about some passive house products for renovations to the house, and they mentioned I could use their Intello and Extasana to create an air-tight roof space that doesn't need the tradition 25mm gap between the insulation and the roofing paper. This would allow me to move from R3.2 to R4.4 insulation with 140mm rafters. Seeing as I will already have the products, this seems like a free bonus.



Anyone done something similar? I understand the key here is the Intello being an air barrier, as the existing roof is basically tongue-in-groove and hence the barrier is needed to keep moisture from transferring through the wood and into the insulation. FYI the insulation is just batts and I would be removing the felt on the roof as well.