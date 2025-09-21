Hi all,

We're close to building a new house, and will be having a 6x4m media room and am stuck on a couple of things like door placement and a/v media rack location

As per below pic, I think the red circle would be ideal placement for the door, but doesn't meet WAF. So another option would be a double barn door slider in the middle. But this option is dependant on that I can get my surround speakers in journal position, and some slight concern regarding speaker reflections.

https://photos.app.goo.gl/qqADXhBKxu8BR8N99

For the AV media rack the only place I can think of would be at the back middle of the room.

If anyone has any tips or suggestions I'm all ears, don't want to make a mistake with this.

Many thanks

In case it helps, I'm planning on having 130" fixed screen with floor standing speakers (although I might run speaker cable behind the screen in case I want to go the acoustic transparent screen one day.

7.1.4 (will prep for 2 subs tho)