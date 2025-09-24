Old polyurethane floor worn through to the particle board in high traffic pathways. It is a source of dust so something needs to be done to seal it.



I'm not terribly keen on sanding because more dust. Is there any alternative method to prepare old polyurethane for a new coat? The finish does not need to be anywhere near perfect and won't be. The aim is to seal it. It will likely be covered with carpet after sorting out this issue. I don't want it to continue to generate dust or flakes underneath a covering.



If not I guess I'll hire an appropriate sander and an oversized dust extractor.