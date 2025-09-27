What are the best security steps for a detached garage? I read an article online ages ago but cannot find it.

I assume not leaving things out in open view and putting film/blinds/curtains over windows

I have a roller door that has the lock in the middle and the two little rods that slide in/out of the tracks on each side, are these a vulnerability?

I remember reading about putting longer screws in the strike plate on the side door incase someone tries to kick it in, obviously making sure hinges are not exposed to outside, cameras, sensor lights etc. The other concern is how close the side door inside handle is to the window but I get to the point where I think if they are going to break a window they are going to get in anyway, unless you put bars across them