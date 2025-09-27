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ForumsHome Workshop DIYGarage security and roller door?
mb82

227 posts

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#322836 27-Sep-2025 15:02
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What are the best security steps for a detached garage? I read an article online ages ago but cannot find it. 

 

I assume not leaving things out in open view and putting film/blinds/curtains over windows

 

I have a roller door that has the lock in the middle and the two little rods that slide in/out of the tracks on each side, are these a vulnerability?

 

I remember reading about putting longer screws in the strike plate on the side door incase someone tries to kick it in, obviously making sure hinges are not exposed to outside, cameras, sensor lights etc. The other concern is how close the side door inside handle is to the window but I get to the point where I think if they are going to break a window they are going to get in anyway, unless you put bars across them 

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tweake
2641 posts

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  #3419252 27-Sep-2025 15:43
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roller doors, especially older ones, can be pushed in. older ones can blow in with high winds. hit them hard enough in the middle and they can pop off the tracks. latter ones with bigger tracks and stronger door make it harder to do. you can fit board across the back to stop it bowing in the middle, which helps a lot.

 

keeping the outside visible. ie don't have plants etc that someone can hide behind. big high "privacy" fences can be very good for thieves. 



mb82

227 posts

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+1 received by user: 16


  #3419269 27-Sep-2025 18:09
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tweake:

 

roller doors, especially older ones, can be pushed in. older ones can blow in with high winds. hit them hard enough in the middle and they can pop off the tracks. latter ones with bigger tracks and stronger door make it harder to do. you can fit board across the back to stop it bowing in the middle, which helps a lot.

 

keeping the outside visible. ie don't have plants etc that someone can hide behind. big high "privacy" fences can be very good for thieves. 

 

 

Thanks, I will drill a hole and put some pins through the end of the bars that slide into the tracks

tweake
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  #3419276 27-Sep-2025 19:16
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mb82:

 

tweake:

 

roller doors, especially older ones, can be pushed in. older ones can blow in with high winds. hit them hard enough in the middle and they can pop off the tracks. latter ones with bigger tracks and stronger door make it harder to do. you can fit board across the back to stop it bowing in the middle, which helps a lot.

 

keeping the outside visible. ie don't have plants etc that someone can hide behind. big high "privacy" fences can be very good for thieves. 

 

 

Thanks, I will drill a hole and put some pins through the end of the bars that slide into the tracks

 

 

not really a good solution. those bars still allow the door to bend and the bottom of the door will pop out of the tracks. the idea is to stop the door from bending in. one of the neighbors has a post that goes into the concrete floor and clips in above the door, placed in the center of the door.



k1w1k1d
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  #3419277 27-Sep-2025 19:29
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The other issue is the side door. Our one would have been a piece of cake to kick in so I have fitted two extra hinges with a steel strap between all the hinges to strengthen the hinge side. I have also fitted steel plates to strengthen the lock and added a padlocked bolt into the concrete at the bottom of the door.

 

 

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