Hi all

Anyone here gone through the process of buying a new bed and mattress? (FYI I"m after a super king)

I have found the prices range from under 1K to 10K!

All the bricks and mortar bed retailers have it seems have permanently 50% off (so I am not convinced they are really a sale)

Seems that products fall into two categories - foam/latex/gel only or pocket springs but often with layers of the former.

Most of the store retailers offer a 30 day sleep guarantee and some in a box web places a 100-120 day guarantee

If anyone is keen to share there experience good or bad that would be appreciated whether the bed mattress itself or purchasing