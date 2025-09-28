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xlinknz

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#322837 28-Sep-2025 10:17
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Hi all

 

Anyone here gone through the process of buying a new bed and mattress? (FYI I"m after a super king)

 

I have found the prices range from under 1K to 10K!

 

All the bricks and mortar bed retailers have it seems have permanently 50% off (so I am not convinced they are really a sale)

 

Seems that products fall into two categories - foam/latex/gel only or pocket springs but often with layers of the former.

 

Most of the store retailers offer a 30 day sleep guarantee and some in a box web places a 100-120 day guarantee

 

If anyone is keen to share there experience good or bad that would be appreciated whether the bed mattress itself or purchasing

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larknz
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  #3419318 28-Sep-2025 10:24
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One thing to be aware of is how heavy some of the higher end mattresses can be. If you are getting on a bit making the be can be a real work out.

 

We bought our latest one from Brownies Mattresses. After a year we had decided that it was a bit too firm. Brownies came a took it away and added an additional layer of filling at no additional cost.



timmmay
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  #3419319 28-Sep-2025 10:44
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All beds are always 50% off or more. A real sale is 75% off or more. The commerce commission should really look into this.

 

I used to have memory foam beds but they wear out within 3-5 years at most despite what they say.

 

We've used Wellington Beds for our past few beds. They're good. I'm told they can do beds that are half / half so your partner can have a different firmness of bed, the two are pushed or zipped together. I like a firmer bed than my wife so might do this next time.

 

It's easy to make a mattress softer with an overlay, it's not possible to make a bed firmer. Back sleepers need a firmer bed than side sleepers.

jarledb
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  #3419450 28-Sep-2025 13:35
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We have been very happy with Ecosa's Super King bed and mattress.




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Goosey
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  #3419565 28-Sep-2025 21:13
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Highly recommend you research prices for super king sheets, mattress protector and of course a new suitable sized duvet.

 

We’ve a super king. It’s done well… but sheets and duvet covers can be a royal pain to find at a good price.

 

also consider what kind of headboard….those cost a lot more too….suggest a padded one with a bed that size! (We’ve a basic padded).

xlinknz

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  #3419568 28-Sep-2025 21:23
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jarledb:

 

We have been very happy with Ecosa's Super King bed and mattress.

 

 

That bundle has the Ecosa memory foam mattress, how long have you had it and has it deformed at all?

 

 

Ragnor
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  #3419575 29-Sep-2025 00:55
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I've been wanting to try a latex mattress from https://futonz.co.nz/ or https://innature.co.nz/ for ages but I haven't got around to it.

 

Has anyone tried these?

 
 
 
 

Shop on-line at New World now for your groceries (affiliate link).
wasabi2k
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  #3419710 29-Sep-2025 10:46
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xlinknz:

 

jarledb:

 

We have been very happy with Ecosa's Super King bed and mattress.

 

 

That bundle has the Ecosa memory foam mattress, how long have you had it and has it deformed at all?

 

 

 

 

 

 

Not OP - but we've had the Ecosa Super King for ~ 12-18 months and hasn't deformed at all. A LOT firmer than old mattress which took about a week to get use to.

Very hard to find legit reviews as most searches lead back to their website, but I am happy with ours - especially at the price.

timmmay
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  #3419722 29-Sep-2025 11:05
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I have owned three or four different brands of memory foam beds. I find they only just last for their warranty period, if that. My last memory foam mattress was queen size and cost $3000 from Wellington Beds, it was replaced just before the warranty ended because it had become uncomfortable. From memory it had gotten too firm. We got the replacement and sold it as new and got a pocket spring bed. 

 

I would be very unlikely to buy another memory foam bed.

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  #3419729 29-Sep-2025 11:28
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My youngest son is convinced that bed retailers are simly a front for other, more nefarious purposes. 

 

His oft-repeated quote, "They're clearly a scam. Who's buying that many beds? They last forever! I mean...who is buying brand new beds all the time?". 

Hard to fault his logic. 




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scuwp
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  #3419754 29-Sep-2025 12:46
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Personal experience only - we have always been Sealy bed fans, prefer their spring system, and a very firm mattress.  Tried a 'King Coil' made by AH Baird, a Harvey Norman exclusive brand at the time a while ago.  I think they are called something else now.  Found the pocket spring lacked circulation and the layers compacted really quickly.  After twice being returned to the factory for repairs in 18 months, we gave up and went back to a Sealy.  So, I wouldn't recommend that brand.  Always gone middle to higher end models, they are more expensive up front but last longer.   




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timmmay
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  #3419770 29-Sep-2025 14:35
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Handsomedan:

 

My youngest son is convinced that bed retailers are simly a front for other, more nefarious purposes. 

 

His oft-repeated quote, "They're clearly a scam. Who's buying that many beds? They last forever! I mean...who is buying brand new beds all the time?". 

 

 

I find inner sprung beds used daily (or nightly) last about ten years before their support is significantly reduced, even if you're buying good quality. I also find as the body changes with age requirements for a bed change, which also drives bed purchases.

 
 
 
 

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muppet
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  #3419772 29-Sep-2025 14:49
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Grab yourself a station wagon and drive around some of the back streets where you live, you can find many quality mattresses just hanging out on the side of the road. They're 100% free, which is quite amazing.  I've found forging a sales docket from one the many bed retailers is a requirement to get the new "purchase" past your partner without too many questions.

shrub
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  #3419792 29-Sep-2025 15:49
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Goosey:

 

Highly recommend you research prices for super king sheets, mattress protector and of course a new suitable sized duvet.

 

We’ve a super king. It’s done well… but sheets and duvet covers can be a royal pain to find at a good price.

 

also consider what kind of headboard….those cost a lot more too….suggest a padded one with a bed that size! (We’ve a basic padded).

 

 

We found this too even Briscoes has stopped stocking super king covers. Suggest King size there is far more available and every retailer stocks this size.

jarledb
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  #3419796 29-Sep-2025 15:53
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xlinknz:

 

jarledb:

 

We have been very happy with Ecosa's Super King bed and mattress.

 

 

That bundle has the Ecosa memory foam mattress, how long have you had it and has it deformed at all?

 

 

The super king we have had for 3 years, but we have had the same mattress in a Queen for 8 years (now used as a guest bed), and neither have been thrown out. But don't expect them to last forever. Does any mattress?

 

Suspect the lifespan might be affected by the weight of the people sleeping on them.




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