@Technofreak

I've just replaced the seals and motor rotor on the top drawer of our 80388-A DD605MFD F and P Dishdrawer. It's the one with the stainless flat panel drawer fronts without the LCD display. It just has three small round buttons and two small LEDS above two of the buttons on the front at the top right of each drawer. The wash cycle controls are on the inside of the drawers.

The repair involved pulling the drawer out and turning it upside down.

I started a test run only to get a fault. Red LED above start /Pause button came on on both drawers accompanied by regular beeps.

The fault code on the bottom drawer tell me it's a fault with the top drawer (as expected) which has disabled the power supply.

The top drawer is stuck shut. I've followed the instructions about recycling the power etc to release the lid but that doesn't let the drawer open.

I suspect the lid is down (possibly stuck) and trapping the drawer from opening.

Can anyone give me some idea on how to open the drawer. Nothing useful shows up when I do a search.

I suspect I may have to pull the Dishdrawer out from under the bench to get access to the lid actuators to release the drawer. I'd like some idea on my best options before I do that. Thanks